CRPF ‘Y+’ security for Bhim Army chief Azad

Azad has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of marginalised communities, particularly Dalits, in UP and beyond. The decision to upgrade Azad’s security has been taken amid concerns for his safety, escalating tensions in various parts of the state as well as considering the upcoming elections.

The move also underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding individuals, who are at risk due to their stands on issues concerning people at large, the sources said, adding that it also reflected the growing importance of Azad’s role in championing social justice causes and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.

With the campaign for the polls kick-started amid socio-political tensions in the politically sensitive Uttar Pradesh, the sources said, the decision to accord enhanced security to Azad is also indicative of a proactive approach by the authorities to maintain law and order, while addressing concerns for the safety of individuals engaged in public discourse.