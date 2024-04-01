Dhanbad BJP candidate has 49 cases, faces backlash

RANCHI: The traders’ community in Dhanbad has written a letter to the state BJP President, Babulal Marandi, seeking reconsideration of the BJP candidate Dhulo Mahto’s candidature from Dhanbad. Mahto has 49 criminal cases against him and is notorious for coal smuggling, extortion, and other crimes in the Dhanbad region. He is also convicted in four cases.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Prime Minister’s Office, and party national President JP Nadda. The selection of Dhulu Mahto as a Lok Sabha candidate has raised questions among BJP ranks and locals.