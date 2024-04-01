EC rule: Star campaigners can carry up to Rs 1L cash

NEW DELHI: Star campaigners can carry with them not more than Rs 1 lakh and candidates accompanying them during the campaign cannot have more than Rs 50,000 in their possession, the Election Commission has said, putting the cap on expenditure during the Lok Sabha polls.

Officials said that the EC has been monitoring the expenditure of star campaigners in addition to that of the candidates. “Star campaigners are allowed to carry a maximum of Rs 1 lakh cash, while candidates cannot hold more than Rs 50,000. Any excess amount found will be confiscated, and appropriate action will be taken against the individual,” a senior official said, whishing anonymity.