Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.
The federal financial fraud probe agency, during the hearing, did not seek further remand but asked for judicial custody citing a Supreme Court judgment in the Senthil Balaji case.
The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".
Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".
During the last hearing on March 28, the Rouse Avenue Court saw heated arguments between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who himself addressed the Court, and the lawyers of the ED. The court had later extended his custody till April 1.
Meanwhile, security has been stepped up at the Tihar Jail, where Kejriwal's two former colleagues -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain -- are already incarcerated.
The ED had previously claimed that Kejriwal was intrinsically involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi excise policy case wherein the policy was drafted and implemented in a manner that certain private persons were favoured and benefitted in a quid pro quo of receiving kickbacks.
As per ED, the proceeds of the crime to the tune of Rs 45 Crore were used in the election campaign of Aam Aadmi Party for Goa.
