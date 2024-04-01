Excise policy case: Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

The federal financial fraud probe agency, during the hearing, did not seek further remand but asked for judicial custody citing a Supreme Court judgment in the Senthil Balaji case.