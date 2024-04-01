Four killed in rain-related incidents in Assam

GUWAHATI: Four persons, including a woman, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Assam on Sunday evening, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Monday.

According to ASDMA, two persons died in lighting, one in storm and another when a boat capsized.

The deaths occurred in Cachar, West Karbi Anglong, Udalguri and South Salmara districts.

The victims were identified as Sakhi Begum Laskar, Pintu Chauhan, Ruparam Basumatary and Samin Mondal.

Chauhan and Basumatary died when lightning struck them while Laskar died when a storm wreaked havoc in 10 districts, including Cachar where she hailed from. Six persons, injured by lightning in Cachar, were admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The four-year-old Mondal died when a boat capsized on the Brahmaputra in South Salmara district. There were 15 people in the boat and two of them were reported missing.

Official sources said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been constantly monitoring the impact caused by the heavy rains and storm. “State Emergency Operation Centre is coordinating 24X7 with DCs of the 10 affected districts. Following preliminary assessment, we regret to inform the unfortunate loss of 4 lives. 45 villages have been affected by yesterday’s inclement weather,” the CM’s office wrote on X.