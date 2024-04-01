Gujarat: Cracks in BJP as factions battle it out over Amreli candidate pick

AHMEDABAD: Even before the dust could settle on the final candidatures of BJP in six Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the party appeared beset with dissensions over the nomination of Bharat Sutariya for the Amreli Lok Sabha seat.

Besides, the party is facing internal discord in six seats including Vadodara and Sabarkantha over the candidates. The latest occurrence unfolded on Saturday night after a meeting convened here by former state cabinet minister and BJP’s cluster in-charge for Amreli, Bhupendra Chudasama, according to sources.

After the meeting, two factions within the party reportedly engaged in a heated argument regarding Sutariya’s nomination which led to physical altercations.