INDIA allies lock horns in ‘friendly’ battle in 3 Valley seats

The NC, which won all the three Valley seats in 2019 polls, says there is no logic in leaving any seat for PDP. Mehbooba’s party has been insisting that NC leave it one of the seats, preferably Anantnag-Rajouri. The Congress tried in vain to persuade NC to leave the Anantnag seat for PDP.

The Congress then urged PDP leadership not to field candidates for the Valley seats to prevent division of votes. PDP turned down the Congress plea. “The PDP will be contesting all three LS seats from Kashmir,” PDP’s general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone told this newspaper.

Asked whether PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti would contest the LS polls, he said, “Yes, she will definitely contest the polls”. He, however, said it was yet to be decided from which seat she will contest.