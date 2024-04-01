Lok Sabha elections 2024: A background check

MPs enjoy freedom from arrest when Parliament is in session

Members of Parliament enjoy certain privileges so that they can perform their duties. One such privilege is freedom from arrest when the Parliament is in session. This privilege of freedom from arrest is limited only to civil cases and has not been allowed to interfere in the administration of criminal proceedings. Under Article 105 of the Constitution, MPs enjoy certain privileges so that they can perform their parliamentary duties without let or hindrance. One of the privileges is that an MP cannot be arrested in a civil case 40 days before the commencement of the session or a House committee meeting, and 40 days thereafter.

Murder cases

Nine MPs have declared cases related to murder. Out of these, 5 MPs are from BJP, 1 from INC, BSP, YSRCP each and 1 MP an independent.

Attempt to murder

28 MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder. Out of these, 21 are from BJP and one MP each from INC, AITC, BSP, NCP (Sharad Pawar), YSRCP, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.