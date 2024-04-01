Probe agencies spread too thin, should focus on crimes against nation: CJI Chandrachud

NEW DELHI: Noting that the premier investigative agencies of the country have been spread too thin, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said they must only focus on cases that involve national security and crimes against the nation.

Addressing the 20th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI Raising Day, CJI Chandrachud also highlighted the evolving crime landscape due to technology, which has been posing complex challenges for the investigative agency and the entire criminal justice system.

“The CBI is being increasingly asked to delve into a diverse array of criminal cases beyond its role as anti-corruption investigative agency. This places a huge responsibility on the CBI to live up to its motto,” he said.

Asking investigative agencies to pick their battles, the Chief Justice said, “I think we have spread out the premier investigative agencies too thin. They must only focus on those that concern national security and crimes of economic offences against the nation," adding that the agency consists largely of officers on deputation.