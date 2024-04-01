Reserved seats of UP: Basic needs matter more than symbols and narratives

LUCKNOW: The 17 reserved seats have a different flavour in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh. The strategy to win them is charted differently. The different flavours are because these seats are won not on national issues.

Here basic needs of life matter more than symbols and narratives. The parties capable of getting traction right on the ground come out victorious on those 17 seats, which make the foundation of the outcome of the rest of the 63 Lok Sabha constituencies of the most crucial state of Hindi heartland.

BJP has been striking that formula on winning maximum reserved seats in the last two Lok Sabha polls. While in 2014, the strike rate of the saffron brigade was cent per cent, it lost two of 17 to the BSP, the political outfit with the strongest claim on Dalit premises, in 2019.

These 17 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in UP including Nagina, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Agra, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Etawah, Bahraich, Jalaun, Mohanlalganj Kaushambi, Barabanki, Lalganj, Machhlishahar, Bansgaon and Robertsganj that are spread across the state from western to eastern UP.

Barring Nagina in western UP and Lalganj in the far east, BJP had won all 15 seats in the 2019 general election despite the presence of formidable SP-BSP grand alliance on the battle field. The two seats which the BJP lost had gone to the BSP.

The significance of reserved seats in UP is attributed to the substantial presence of SC voters in every seat as they make up 21 per cent of the total population of UP. This 21 per cent is broadly divided into 11.7% Jatavs (biggest group), 3.3% Pasis, 3.15 % Valmikis, 1.2 % Gond, Dhanuk, Khatiks and 1.6% others.

This time, the ruling BJP had been treading very cautiously and expanded the reach of NDA by scrupulously stitching in the smaller caste-based groups including Jayant Chaudhury- led RLD, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, Sanjay Nishad-led NISHAD, Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S), to woo the castes represented by them. In fact, during the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP kept its focus on non-Jatav SCs, non-Yadav OBCs and upper castes managing a diverse caste matrix minus Muslims and sailed through impressively.