Sahitya Akademi dismiss claims by former member and writer C Radhakrishnan in his resignation letter

NEW DELHI: Following the resignation of the noted Malayalam writer C Radhakrishnan on Monday, the Sahitya Akademi said that information in his resignation letter is ‘misleading’.

Radhakrishnan resigned as an eminent member of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi in protest against this year’s Akademi festival being inaugurated by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who, according to him, lacks any known credentials in literature.

In his resignation letter to the Akademi secretary, Radhakrishnan alleged that this was the first time such a thing had happened in the long and illustrious history of the Sahitya Akademi which has consistently upheld the autonomy of the institution against pressures to yield to political clout.

Renowned for his critically acclaimed novels such as ‘Munpe Parakkunna Pakshikal’, ‘Spandamapinikale Nandi’, and ‘Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram’, the writer had stated that all members of the Akademi had protested when a minister of state had participated in the inaugural session of the festival and that subsequently assurances were given that this would not recur.

However, chairman of the Akedemi Madhav Kaushik said that remark against the minister is ‘entirely wrong’ and Meghwal is himself a writer.

“He is well versed in Rajasthani and Hindi. His publications in Hindi include 'Ek Safar Humsafar Ke Saath', 'Divya Path Dampatya ka', 'Bharatiya Mulya Va Paramparaon Ka Shashakht Karnewala Kanoon' etc. Besides, he actively participated in many programs in the development of Rajasthani language and extended full cooperation in various capacities for recognition of Rajasthani as an Indian language in the VIIIth schedule of the constitution,” read a press statement issued by the Akademi.

It further stated that moreover, Radhakrishan wrongly informed that this had happened for the first time in the history of the institution.

“The fact is that many ministers irrespective of their political party, have participated in the Akademi’s literary programs in the past too. And which certainly in no way violates the Akademi’s autonomy,” the statement also read.