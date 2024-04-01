Sanatan dharma row: SC asks Udhayanidhi how can he approach it under writ jurisdiction for clubbing FIRs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin how he can approach the apex court under writ jurisdiction with his plea for clubbing of multiple FIRs for his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" remark.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta told the minister that he could have filed a petition in the apex court under section 406 of CrPC, seeking transfer of criminal cases but not under Article 32 of the Constitution which deals with writ jurisdiction.

"You see, in some cases, cognisance has been taken and summons have been issued. Judicial proceedings cannot be touched by the Supreme Court under writ jurisdiction," Justice Datta said.

The bench allowed Udhayanidhi Stalin to amend his plea in view of "legal issues" and list the matter in the week commencing on May 6.