Shahid Siddiqui quits RLD, says Constitution and democratic structure under threat

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Shahid Siddiqui on Monday announced that he has resigned from his post and the party's primary membership, saying the Constitution and democratic structure are under threat and remaining silent is a sin.

Siddiqui's move comes days after the RLD joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Yesterday I sent my resignation from the membership of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the post of national vice president to national president Jayant Singh. Today, when India's Constitution and democratic structure are under threat, remaining silent is a sin, he said in a post on X.