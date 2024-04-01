South will help PM reach target of 370 seats, says Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of securing 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari predicted that the party will augment its current 288-seat strength with gains in southern India.
In an interview with a news agency, Gadkari asserted his conviction that the BJP-led NDA alliance will surpass 400 seats, citing the government’s performance over the past decade under Modi’s leadership as the driving force behind this projected success.
“There is no need to make a state-wise analysis. This time we will taste success in the South. The work we have done in the south and the northeast in 10 years under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we have started getting results of the same,” he said.
“We have worked hard in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. We had very little presence in these states. This time we will do well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We have been performing well in north India. So, I feel the BJP will alone get 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400, ” Gadkari added.
Gadkari outlined the BJP’s strategic focus on making inroads in southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, highlighting the groundwork laid over the past decade as yielding promising results. He maintained that the BJP’s proactive efforts in these regions, coupled with its strong performance in northern India, will culminate in the achievement of 370 seats for the BJP alone and over 400 seats for the NDA.
Addressing allegations of the government’s alleged use of central probe agencies to undermine the opposition, Gadkari challenged detractors to bolster their standing through public trust rather than relying on sympathy. Gadkari refuted speculations of the BJP falling short of a majority and dismissed any notion of interference in the prime ministerial race.