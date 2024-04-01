South will help PM reach target of 370 seats, says Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of securing 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari predicted that the party will augment its current 288-seat strength with gains in southern India.

In an interview with a news agency, Gadkari asserted his conviction that the BJP-led NDA alliance will surpass 400 seats, citing the government’s performance over the past decade under Modi’s leadership as the driving force behind this projected success.

“There is no need to make a state-wise analysis. This time we will taste success in the South. The work we have done in the south and the northeast in 10 years under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we have started getting results of the same,” he said.