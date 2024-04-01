Summer time, Bhagalpuri ‘gamchhas’, ‘topis’ making hay

PATNA: Come elections, and Bihar’s weavers are hard-pressed to meet the demand for the supply of specially designed Bhagalpuri ‘gamchhas’ (towels) and ‘topis’ (caps) to political parties and party workers across the country.

Bihar’s ‘gamchhas-topis’ are likely to turn out to be important dressing accessories for leaders and workers hitting the campaign trail in various states in scorching summer during upcoming Lok Sabha election due next month.

State’s weavers, particularly from Bhagalpur (known as Silk City of Bihar), are enthusiastic over the growing demands for ‘gamchhas’ and topis’ following the announcement of elections. They are working overnight to meet the demand.