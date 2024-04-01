Tariq Anwar from Katihar in Congress list of 3 candidates

PATNA: The Congress has announced the names of its three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, fielding former Union Minister Tariq Anwar from Katihar. The party has given a ticket to senior party leader and former Congress Legislative Party leader Ajit Sharma from Bhagalpur.

Earlier, there was speculation that the party might field Sharma’s daughter and film actor Neha Sharma from Bhagalpur. Tariq had previously won the Katihar Lok Sabha seat in 1980, 1984, and subsequently in 1996 and 1998. Tariq Anwar, along with Sharad Pawar and P A Sangma, were expelled from the Congress in 1999 when they raised objections to the ascendancy of the foreign national Sonia Gandhi as party president. Later, they formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).