Uttarakhand Congress in turmoil as another prominent leader quits party to join BJP

DEHRADUN: The Congress party, which is currently grappling with a tumultuous period marked by a steady departure of its leaders in Uttarakhand, faced another blow on Sunday as senior Congress leader Mahesh Sharma from Kaladhungi bid adieu to the party.

Sharma tendered his resignation on Sunday and made the switch to the BJP.

Sharma, who has been associated with the Congress for over two decades and contested elections twice from Kaladhungi constituency, and is said to be close to Harish Rawat.

Mahesh Sharma contested the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election from Kaladhungi constituency on a Congress ticket unsuccessfully.

Additionally, his wife, Kamlesh Sharma, has previously served as the district panchayat president.

For the upcoming elections, Sharma had sought a ticket from the Congress, strongly claiming candidature for the Nainital parliamentary seat.

Despite his efforts, the party opted to nominate Prakash Joshi instead of Sharma. Disappointed with this decision, Mahesh Sharma bid a final farewell to the Congress.