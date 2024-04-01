Was approached with offer of Rs 25 crore to join BJP: AAP MLA Rituraj Jha

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP of wanting to impose President's rule in Delhi by poaching its MLAs and breaking the party as its Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore to join the saffron party.

The BJP hit back and said that Jha, who represents the Kirari Assembly constituency, should disclose the name of the person offering bribes or be prepared to face legal action.

"The BJP wants to impose President's rule in Delhi by poaching the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and breaking the AAP, and has sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail," AAP leader Jasmine Shah said at a press conference.

The AAP MLA on Monday alleged in the Delhi Assembly that he was approached by the BJP to join them with an offer of Rs 25 crore to break away from the party and bring 10 MLAs along with him.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "wanting to crush the Delhi government".

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who has defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in Delhi -- 2013, 2015, 2020 Assembly elections and 2022 MCD polls. They have started a cheap trick once again," he said.

Jha said that he was approached with an offer to join the BJP on Sunday.

"Yesterday, I went to Bawana's Dariyapur to attend a wedding after the INDIA maharally. There were some people who were trying to approach me over phone for the last three to four days," Jha said.

"When I reached there at 9.15 pm, three-four people took me to one side and said 'see if you will not agree, you will not get anything. President's rule will be imposed. You bring 10 MLAs and we will give Rs 25 crore to each one of you. You will be made a minister in the BJP government'," he added.

Asserting the AAP MLAs will not leave the party, Jha escalating his attack on the BJP said that Operation Lotus has begun again.

"On Monday at 9:14 am, I was threatened on internet call, warning not to disclose last night's conversation to anyone," Jha said, adding that he has proof.