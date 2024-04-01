WHO releases new guidelines on preventing, diagnosing and treating Hepatitis B

NEW DELHI: More than 250 million people live with chronic hepatitis B infection, leading to increasing deaths each year, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it released new guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of this chronic viral infection.

These guidelines provide a substantial simplification and expansion of eligibility for treatment to overcome barriers to access to HBV testing and treatment.

WHO’s Global health sector strategy sets actions and targets to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030 by driving new infections and deaths down to half a million each globally - a reduction of 90% and 65%, respectively, the WHO said.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin, said, “The new guidelines are aimed at tightening the drive to eliminate the virus eventually and to reduce the barriers for treatment through simplified decision-making protocols.”

Hepatitis B, a virus that lives long-term in the body, is challenging to get rid of and requires long-term antiviral medication to prevent complications.

“Although silent in a large number of cases, it is a cause of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer worldwide, especially in low and middle-income countries,” he said.

Dr. Jayadevan, a top gastroenterologist, said that the guidelines will help people who don’t have access to sophisticated lab tests to become eligible for treatment without mandatorily requiring specific tests. This makes treatment-related decisions easier, he added.

India harbours 10% to 15% of the global pool of HBV and has 40 million HBV carriers, of whom 15% to 25% develop cirrhosis and complications leading to health care costs and premature death.

The WHO said that the 2024 guidelines prioritize simplified treatment criteria for adults and adolescents and expanded eligibility for antiviral prophylaxis for pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HBV.