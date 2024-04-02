17 days before Lok Sabha polls first phase, 2 wanted Maoists gunned down by cops in MP jungles

BHOPAL: Perhaps for the first time since left wing extremism (LWE) was reported in Madhya Pradesh during the 1990s, shells of desi barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) have been recovered by police in Maoist infested jungles of the central Indian state.

Two wanted Maoists, Sanjati alias Kranti (38) and Raghu alias Sher Singh, were gunned down allegedly in a gun battle with the anti-naxal Hawk Force of the MP Police in Pitkona-Kerjhari jungles in Lanji area of Balaghat district, close to the trisection of MP-Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra on Monday late night.

While the Sukma (Chhattisgarh) native Sanjati was divisional committee member of Kanha-Bhoramdev Vistar Platoon and carried a bounty of Rs 29 lakh declared by Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh governments, the other slain Maoist Raghu hailed from MP’s Balaghat district and was a member of Malajkhand Area Committee and carried Rs 14 lakh bounty on head announced by the three state governments.

Both the Maoists were operating along with their cadres in the jungles of the three adjoining Maoist affected states.

According to IG-Intelligence of Madhya Pradesh police Dr Ashish, there were around 20-25 Maoists in the jungles when the Hawk Force was combing during the night. Seeing the anti-naxal force, the Maoists opened fire on the police and in the resultant firing from both sides, the two wanted Maoist cadres were gunned down.

Importantly, the state police recovered an AK-47 rifle, and 12 bore rifle, a Chinese walkie talkie set and live shells of a desi BGL.

The recovery of the desi BGL’s live shells for the first time in the jungles of MP since LWE was reported in jungles of eastern MP in 1990s is concerning. Also with one of the slain Maoists Raghua alias Sher Singh being a local resident and a key weapon carrier of the Maoists too is alarming.