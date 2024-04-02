1st phase: 5 seats in Maharashtra turf war

MUMBAI: In the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 19, in Maharashtra, five seats are up for grabs with the BJP having four of them. Nagpur is among these seats from where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress MLA Vikas Thakre. The other four constituencies are: Ramtek (SC reserved), Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST reserved) and Gondia-Bhandara.

These five seats are located in the parched Vidarbha region that has a total of 11 parliamentary seats. Congress had won Chandrapur in 2019, the only seat out of the five, from where Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar won comfortably against Hansraj Ahir with a margin of over 45,000 votes.

After the death of the Congress candidate, the party has nominated his spouse Pratibha who will face BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar, a state minister. The nominations have been filed and the rivals are battle-ready. The Congress candidate wants to win on the sympathy factor, besides her rapport with women voters. Mungantiwar depends on the ruling party’s development agenda.