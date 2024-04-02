2 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh

BALAGHAT: Two hardcore Naxalites carrying cash rewards have been killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The gun fight started between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday in the Kerajhari forest area, the official said.

Later, police launched a search in the area and recovered bodies of two Naxalites, identified as Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh, the official said.

An AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore rifle and some daily need items were also recovered from the spot, he said.

Search operation was underway in the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited.