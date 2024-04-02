BJP back to drawing board at 1st manifesto panel meet

NEW DELHI : The 27-member election manifesto committee of the BJP at its first meeting held at the party central office on Monday deliberated on a comprehensive roadmap towards realisation of ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. Eight Union ministers and three chief ministers of the party-ruled states attended the first meeting of the committee.

Chairing the meeting as its president, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly emphasized the inclusion of suggestions that reflect people’s concerns towards the development of the country.

“Our ‘Sankalp-Patra’ for the Lok Sabha elections is being prepared in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit-Bharat’ in which every important issue related to the public will be given space,” Vinod Tawde, a member of the manifesto committee, said in a post on microb-blogging site X.

Another member, Piyush Goyal, told the media that the party had received more than 3.75 lakh suggestions through its ‘missed call’ drive and nearly 1.70 lakh on PM Modi’s Namo App from across the country.

The roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ was discussed in detail at the meeting. “The number of suggestions received by us shows the people’s trust in PM Modi’s leadership,” he said.

Another member said the process to cull out important suggestions received from the people has begun under different categories. “The sorted suggestions will be put up at the next meeting for deliberation and final selection,” he said, indicating that the BJP is working to incorporate themes such as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’.

Earlier, the BJP launched a special fortnight drive to collect suggestions for the manifesto, which is all set to come out before April 15-16 as the government’s priority for the poor, youth, women and farmers. As many as 916 video vans were launched earlier through 3,500 assembly constituencies to collect people’s suggestions and seek their views.

Public suggestions

