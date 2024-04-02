BJP will crack down more strictly on corrupt in its third term: Modi

RUDRAPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting there would be a "conflagration" in the country if the BJP gets a third term.

Kick-starting his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, he said staying out of power has made the Congress desperate and asked the people to wipe out the party from everywhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will intensify its crackdown on corrupt individuals even more rigorously in its third term.

In his first election rally in Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of spreading instability in the country and urged the masses, "to wipe out parties and elements who want to sow division and turmoil in the country".

Modi asserted that the aim of the Congress was to plunge India into anarchy and instability. Pointing towards Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, "The 'Shehzada' of the royal family has declared that if the country chooses Modi for the third time, there will be a fire".

To directly know the response of the people to this statement, Modi asked in his old style, 'Is it appropriate for this fire to ignite? And is this a democratic language?'

In response to Modi's question in the meeting, a resounding 'no, no' echoed in one voice. In elucidating the BJP government's stance on corruption, Prime Minister Modi articulated, "The 2024 election landscape is delineated by two distinct factions: one advocating governmental transparency, and the other characterized by a coalition of corrupt elements." The opposition appears preoccupied by the BJP's anti-corruption crusade.

Modi emphasized that in the forthcoming third term, the BJP administration will intensify its crackdown on corruption. "Corruption deprives the underprivileged of their entitlements, and I am resolute in safeguarding the rights of the marginalized; this is 'Modi's guarantee'," affirmed PM Modi.