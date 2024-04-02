BJP's Muzaffarpur MP resigns after denial of ticket in LS polls, joins Congress

PATNA: Sulking over denial of ticket for Lok Sabha election, BJP MP Ajay Nishad on Tuesday joined Congress and is likely to contest election from Muzaffarpur on the party ticket.

Nishad joined the party in the presence of senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, AICC In charge of Bihar, Mohan Prakash and state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh in New Delhi.

Prakash contended that Nishad joined Congress without putting any conditions. After joining Congress, he commented in 'X, "Today I have accepted membership of the Congress. If there is an order from the high command, I will go to the people's court."

Earlier, he posted a comment in ‘X’, “Respected Nadda Ji (BJP president J P Nadda), shocked by the betrayal of BJP, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”