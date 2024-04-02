Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make Armed Forces future-ready: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the top brass of the Indian Army in the Commander's Conference and impressed upon not just making "doctrinal changes" whenever needed but also taking the "recommendations and suggestions" of the commanders "to a logical conclusion."

In his conclusive remark, Rajnath Singh said that issues related to "Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum."

"Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the Armed Forces future-ready. The recommendation and suggestions made by the senior leadership in forums like Commanders Conference should be deliberated upon and be taken to a logical conclusion with midcourse review and modification if required."

The address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the main highlight of the third day of the conference. It was preceded by addresses by CDS, COAS, CNS and CAS as also a brief on the "Technological Infusion and Absorption Roadmap for Indian Army" plans.

The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, is being held in New Delhi. The first Army Commanders' Conference in 2024 commenced in virtual mode on 28th March and thereafter in physical mode on 01st and 02nd April 2024.