Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make Armed Forces future-ready: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the top brass of the Indian Army in the Commander's Conference and impressed upon not just making "doctrinal changes" whenever needed but also taking the "recommendations and suggestions" of the commanders "to a logical conclusion."
In his conclusive remark, Rajnath Singh said that issues related to "Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be deliberated upon in such a forum."
"Doctrinal changes whenever required should be made to make the Armed Forces future-ready. The recommendation and suggestions made by the senior leadership in forums like Commanders Conference should be deliberated upon and be taken to a logical conclusion with midcourse review and modification if required."
The address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the main highlight of the third day of the conference. It was preceded by addresses by CDS, COAS, CNS and CAS as also a brief on the "Technological Infusion and Absorption Roadmap for Indian Army" plans.
The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, is being held in New Delhi. The first Army Commanders' Conference in 2024 commenced in virtual mode on 28th March and thereafter in physical mode on 01st and 02nd April 2024.
It is a high-level event, an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.
During the event, the Indian Army's apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situations along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.
In addition, the conference also focused on issues about organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche technologies and assessment of the impact of the various existing global situations.
The Raksha Mantri also remarked that "The Army is present in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in Nation building as is in the overall national development".
He also complimented the Indian Army's approach on the infusion and absorption of cutting edge technology.
The Defence Minister stressed upon the present complex world situation which affects everyone globally. He stated that "Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies".
On the current situation along the Northern borders, the Defence Minister expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward.
Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army's response to cross border terrorism, however the proxy war by the adversary continues.
"I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue", he said.
He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.
The Minister stressed the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our lives and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army's efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ' Modernisation through Indigenisation' or 'Atamnirbharta'.
He emphasised that a regular interface of Armed Forces with the emerging technologies is a must.