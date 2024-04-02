EC orders removal of Jharkhand SP after absconder comes to police station and files FIR against MP

RANCHI: Days after an FIR was lodged against Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, who is also the BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, at Jasidih Police Station in Deoghar, allegedly for grabbing a medical college through fraudulent means, the Election Commission has ordered the removal of Deoghar SP Ajit Peter Dungdung.

The SP was removed reportedly after a complaint was made to the Election Commission that an accused in several cases reached the police station and filed an FIR against the MP.

The FIR has been lodged by Shivdutt Sharma who is absconding in at least three cases. Taking swift action, the Deoghar SP was removed from the post by the Election Commission. The FIR lodged by Sharma accused Dubey and his wife Anamika Gautam of using the Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust, associated with them, to unlawfully take over his hospital by auctioning it off and manipulating documents related to his institution.

The Election Commission has sought a panel from the state government to replace Dungdung. It has also directed to fill up vacant posts of SP (Rural) Ranchi, DIG Palamu, IG Dumka, seeking panel of officials from the state government.