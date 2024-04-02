EC orders removal of Jharkhand SP after absconder comes to police station and files FIR against MP

RANCHI: Days after an FIR was lodged against Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, who is also the BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, at Jasidih Police Station in Deoghar, allegedly for grabbing a medical college through fraudulent means, the Election Commission has ordered the removal of Deoghar SP Ajit Peter Dungdung.
The SP was removed reportedly after a complaint was made to the Election Commission that an accused in several cases reached the police station and filed an FIR against the MP.
The FIR has been lodged by Shivdutt Sharma who is absconding in at least three cases. Taking swift action, the Deoghar SP was removed from the post by the Election Commission. The FIR lodged by Sharma accused Dubey and his wife Anamika Gautam of using the Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust, associated with them, to unlawfully take over his hospital by auctioning it off and manipulating documents related to his institution.
The Election Commission has sought a panel from the state government to replace Dungdung. It has also directed to fill up vacant posts of SP (Rural) Ranchi, DIG Palamu, IG Dumka, seeking panel of officials from the state government.
Meanwhile, Dubey declared that he would quit politics if the Jharkhand police proved any of the cases against him.
"This is the 44th case against me after the formation of Congress @INCIndia and JMM government in Jharkhand. If Jharkhand Police proves this (allegations), I will quit politics. This medical college was purchased in the auction of DRT court. Jharkhand High Court has approved it. I am not its trustee. I am a soldier of the BJP," the BJP leader wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
As per the FIR, Sharma had taken a loan of Rs 93 crore for the medical college and hospital. However, due to the failure to get the institution approved by the Medical Council of India, his loan amount was declared a non-performing asset by the bank.
The complainant also alleged that Dubey had taken Rs 20 lakh from him, assuring help to find a business partner to resolve his financial difficulties. However, instead of fulfilling his promise, Dubey made arrangements for auctioning of the hospital in December last year, with the Baba Baidyanath Medical Trust emerging as the only bidder, the FIR added.