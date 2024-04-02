ECI launches ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ to counter misinformation about Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: In a bid to uphold the integrity of the electoral process by combating the spread of falsehood and misinformation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday launched a ‘Myth vs Reality Register’, which will be used during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The register, which was launched by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu here, is a one-stop platform for credible and authenticated election related information in an easy-to-access format at the click of a button - https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/ .

The ECI in an official statement said, “The factual matrix of the register will be continuously updated regularly to include the latest busted fakes and fresh FAQs. The introduction of the ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ marks a significant milestone in the poll panel’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation.”

Last month, while announcing the elections, CEC had identified misinformation as one of the challenges along with money, muscle and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations for electoral integrity.

“With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives becoming a growing concern in many democracies globally, this innovative and proactive initiative by ECI is an effort to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process,” the ECI said.