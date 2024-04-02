Hands on poll plan with help from AI

“Under these clusters, we’ve got states and under states, we’ve got Lok Sabha constituencies. We have further categorised the constituencies on the basis of colour coding — green, red and orange in terms of winnability chances,” said Walia.

The constituencies are categorised into three segments -- most favouring, most difficult and battle line constituencies. “We are trying to put maximum effort on the battleground constituencies. Currently the focus is on phase wise and we are targeting the first phase of poll to be held on April 19,” he said.

The messaging is done in an organic way, said Walia. “We have one crore digital party members and these volunteers are sent data and digital content daily through WhatsApp. We are telling them to amplify our voices. We are trying to have an organised voice. We have a leadership coordination team who send content to all our leaders,” he added.

A day at the war room starts with a call in the morning at 9am to decide the narrative of the day. “Then we have implementation calls to different teams. We’ve got a monitoring team to monitor reports every morning. We take feedback from Lok Sabha candidates phase wise,” said a functionary.