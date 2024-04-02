Heatwave days may go up this year, says IMD

The IMD has issued preparedness guidelines to various ministries, covering aspects such as agriculture, power, water, and health. In its advisory, the IMD highlighted the significant risks posed by elevated temperatures, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed Heat Action Plans (HAPs) for over 200 cities or districts and recommended states to adopt and implement them. These plans include measures such as stockpiling Oral Rehydration Solution for heat-related illnesses.

The IMD has forecasted higher than normal temperatures and a higher probability of 10-20 days of heatwaves, compared to the usual 4-8 days. This is attributed to the persistence of a strong El Nino phenomenon in regions such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and North Karnataka, which are more prone to heatwaves.