India will get permanent UNSC seat, but it will have to work harder this time: EAM Jaishankar

RAJKOT: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India will definitely get permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, as there is a feeling in the world that it should get the position, but the country will have to work harder this time for it.

He was speaking during an interaction with intellectuals in Gujarat's Rajkot city and was asked by the audience on India's chances of becoming the permanent member of the world body.

The United Nations was formed around 80 years ago, five nations -- China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council, Jaishankar said.

At that time, there were a total of around 50 independent countries in the world, which has over time increased to around 193, he said.

"But these five nations have kept their control, and it is strange that you have to ask them to give us their consent for a change. A few agree, a few others put forward their position with honesty, while others do something from behind," he said.

This has been going on for several years, the minister said.

"But now, there is a feeling across the world that this should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year," he said.

"We will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work," Jaishankar said.

"We will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder," he added.

The Union minister said India, Japan, Germany and Egypt have put forward a proposal together before the UN and he believes this will take the matter a bit forward.