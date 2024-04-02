Integral, inalienable part of India: India slams China over Arunachal

Ministry of External Affairs slammed China for renaming various locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The MEA asserted that assigning new names would not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

"China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," the MEA said in a statement.

The statement affirmed that Arunachal Pradesh will continue to be an integral and inalienable part of India.

"We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," it added.