Kejriwal waived the right to question his custody: ED tells Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its reply on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and custody in connection with the Excise Policy case.



The probe agency in its reply, said that Kejriwal, at this stage, has "waived his right" to question his custody and should not be allowed to argue that his custody is illegal.



For the aforesaid argument -- "waived his right", the ED cited two reasons -- one that Kejriwal was remanded to ED's custody vide a "well-reasoned and detailed remand order" and he made the submissions before the Court that he was ready and willing to co-operate with the Investigating Agency.



The second reason, the ED gave, was that the chief minister was remanded to judicial custody on April 1 and the accused's (Kejriwal) counsel "did not oppose the prayer of the ED" seeking Kejriwal's judicial custody remand.



Further in its reply, the ED called Kejriwal’s arrest legal and said that it maintained all procedural requirements of Section 16 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



It said Article 22 of the Constitution had also been strictly complied with. "The arrest was made following all procedures prescribed under the law in the presence of two independent witnesses who have signed the arrest memo, arrest order, intimation of arrest, inventory of personal search memo," the document read.



Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case after which he filed a petition with the high court, seeking an urgent hearing challenging his arrest.