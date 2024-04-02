Lalu family seeks divine role ahead of Rohini’s poll plunge

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya is set to kick-start her campaign from Tuesday in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

On Monday, Acharya paid obeisance at Baba Hariharnath Mandir in Sonepur along with Lalu, mother Rabri Devi and eldest sister Misa Bharti. The RJD candidate from Saran will embark on her election trail by visiting various places in the constituency.

During her campaign on the first day, accompanied by her father, Acharaya will address gatherings of people at various places. Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member, is also contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

While Acharya will contest election against BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Misa will take on former union minister and BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav in Patliputra. It will be Acharya’s first brush with electoral politics.