Lalu family seeks divine role ahead of Rohini’s poll plunge

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya is set to kick-start her campaign from Tuesday in Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha constituency.
On Monday, Acharya paid obeisance at Baba Hariharnath Mandir in Sonepur along with Lalu, mother Rabri Devi and eldest sister Misa Bharti. The RJD candidate from Saran will embark on her election trail by visiting various places in the constituency.
During her campaign on the first day, accompanied by her father, Acharaya will address gatherings of people at various places. Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member, is also contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
While Acharya will contest election against BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Misa will take on former union minister and BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav in Patliputra. It will be Acharya’s first brush with electoral politics.
Acharya, an MBBS graduate, lives with her husband Shamsher Singh, a software engineer, in Singapore. Already known for her derisive comments against her father’s political opponents on the social media platforms, she earned widespread accolades when she donated one of her kidneys to ailing Lalu.
After her visit to Hariharnath temple in Saran district, Acharya commented in ‘X’, “I received blessings of both Baba Hariharnath and people of Saran. I am overwhelmed with the immense love and blessings received from all of you. Heartfelt gratitude... Jai Baba Hariharnath… Jai Saran… Jai RJD… Jai INDIA Alliance.”
On the other hand, Misa is trying her luck for the third consecutive time from the Patliputra seat. She was defeated by BJP nominee Ram Kripal Yadav in two successive Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. While Saran constituency will go to the polls in the fifth phase, votes will be cast in the Patliputra constituency on June 1.
