LS Elections 2024: Poll panel ropes in actor Ayushmann Khurrana to encourage young voters

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has roped in a ‘youth icon’ to urge the youngsters to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI has featured actor Ayushmann Khurrana in its campaign video that encourages the youth to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming elections.

Khurrana, known for critically-acclaimed films such as “Andhadhun”, “Dream Girl”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, said it is imperative that the youth participate in deciding the future of the country.

“Everyone must vote and be conscious citizens by participating in the process of nation-building. The power to choose the leaders who will represent the country, represent our needs in the Parliament rests with us,” the actor said, adding: “Every vote counts and every vote is important. Voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like ours.”

Santosh Ajmera, director of Voter Education at ECI, New Delhi, praised the actor for supporting the ECI’s campaign, aimed at addressing urban and youth apathy in the electoral participation.

“The film, which is a commentary on individual behaviour, where voting day is often considered as a holiday with hundreds of excuses, not only encourages to vote but also gives out a beautiful message and a single reason for why one should vote,” Ajmera said.

“Ayushmann Khurana’s act is highly convincing and impactful and resonates well with his followers, mostly the younger generation. The ECI has tried to utilize Ayushmann’s potential and reach to inspire and mobilize youngsters towards voting, as an important democratic exercise & duty towards the future,” he noted further.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.