Mayawati, Akash Anand to launch BSP poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

LUCKNOW: Former UP CM Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will commence its poll campaign from Saturday, April 6 , in Uttar Pradesh. The poll campaign of the party will be spearheaded by party chief Mayawati herself along with nephew and party’s national coordinator Akash Anand.

As per the sources, the BSP has also decided the star campaigners who will accompany Mayawati and will also hold separate rallies across the state. The party insiders claim that this time, Mayawati has not included her brother and Akash Ananad’s father Ananad Kumar in the list of star campaigners.

As per the party sources, the introductory public rally of the party will be held in Nagina, a reserved seats in western UP and it will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. The sources added that the BSP chief is expected to attend the poll rally of the party in Nagina along with Akash Anand. It will be followed by a rally in Agra, the Dalit capital of UP, on April 11, Roorkee on April 13 and Pilibhit on April 15.

In the ensuing elections, the onus of making an atmosphere in favour of the BSP lies with Akash Anand who has been formally declared the successor of Mayawati.

The BSP, which had won 10 seats as part of a grand alliance with SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in 2019 Lok Sabha election, is going it alone in the upcoming general elections — a factor that might have triggered the departure of many of its sitting MPs anticipating better chances in other parties on the basis of their winnability in 2014, when the BSP had contested alone, it had failed to open its account in UP.