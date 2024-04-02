MHA accords Y category security cover to newly inducted Punjab leaders in BJP

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded ‘Y’ category security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to newly inducted BJP leaders from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural, sources said.

These leaders include former AAP MP Susheel Kumar Rinku, and MLA Sheetal Angural, who joined the BJP recently.

According to sources, the CRPF security cover will be available to the BJP members within the territory of Punjab.

Rinku’s inclusion in the BJP’s list of six Lok Sabha candidates for Punjab, with a nomination from the Jalandhar reserved seat, further fortified his position within the party ranks in the state.

The decision to provide Y category security was taken following a review and assessment of the inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau, which cited potential threats to them following their entry into the BJP, the sources said.