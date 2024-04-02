'Set aside grievances, cast your vote for PM Modi': Gujarat BJP President's response to internal conflicts

AHMEDABAD: Responding indirectly to the internal conflicts within the party, Gujarat BJP President CR Patil said during a public address, "Should you harbor any reservations about the candidate, set them aside and cast your vote for BJP in the name of Prime Minister Modi."

Sources indicate that BJP supporters are discontented with the candidate selection process carried out by the party's high command. From Valsad to Sabarkantha, concerns have been raised solely by BJP followers regarding the chosen candidates. Particularly, there's a significant demand for candidate replacements in Sabarkantha, Junagadh, Amreli, and Valsad, citing various reasons.

A credible insider closely involved in the matter revealed that despite objections voiced by candidates like Purushottam Rupala for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, Shobhana Baraiya for Sabarkantha, and Dhaval Patel for Valsad, the BJP is adamant about maintaining the same set of candidates across all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Indirectly supporting this sentiment, BJP President CR Patil stated during an event held in Surat on Monday night, "Give one vote to whoever is the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Get a vote from your family and friends as well. If your buddy tells you that he doesn't like the BJP candidate, convince him that you have to vote for Prime Minister Modi. Even if you don't like the candidate, if the candidate doesn't work, let me know. I will say to Prime Minister Modi."