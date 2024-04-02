Shah raises Congress dynasty politics in Gehlot bastion

JAIPUR: On the second of his campaign in Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the opposition Congress over dynastic politics. He addressed a public rally in support of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP candidate from Jodhpur, also the bastion of former CM Ashok Gehlot.
Shah claimed that Gehlot’s only interest is to ensure that his son somehow becomes the CM of Rajasthan while Sonia Gandhi wants that Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM.
He hit back at INDIA bloc parties over their ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying “no matter how many parties you gather, only (Narendra) Modi is going to come back” as prime minister post-elections.
The people of the country are ready to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time, he said, adding India will become the third largest economy during his next term. Shah’s reaction came a day after top INDIA bloc leaders exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government’s “dictatorial” actions.
“The one who commits corruption will be behind bars,” the home minister asserted at a meeting of the party’s ‘Shakti Kendra Pramukh’ in Jodhpur.
“The arrogant alliance, which does not care about anyone except the family, is challenging Modi. They are crying that democracy is in danger,” Shah said. He hit out at nepotism in politics, referring to leaders, such as Ashok Gehlot, Lalu Prasad, Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and Sonia Gandhi.
“None of these leaders is concerned about the public. They are all interested only in their own family.”
The home minister asked party workers to go among the people with the achievements of the Modi government in 10 years. “This time the NDA will be cross 400 seats and BJP will win more than 370 seats on its own,” he said. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh has been facing criticism for his failure to make the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) into a reality. However, Shah said the BJP governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh recently signed an agreement with the Centre to turn ERCP into a reality.
Rally in support of Shekhawat in Jodhpur
