Shah raises Congress dynasty politics in Gehlot bastion

JAIPUR: On the second of his campaign in Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday targeted the opposition Congress over dynastic politics. He addressed a public rally in support of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the BJP candidate from Jodhpur, also the bastion of former CM Ashok Gehlot.

Shah claimed that Gehlot’s only interest is to ensure that his son somehow becomes the CM of Rajasthan while Sonia Gandhi wants that Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM.

He hit back at INDIA bloc parties over their ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (save democracy) rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying “no matter how many parties you gather, only (Narendra) Modi is going to come back” as prime minister post-elections.

The people of the country are ready to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time, he said, adding India will become the third largest economy during his next term. Shah’s reaction came a day after top INDIA bloc leaders exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government’s “dictatorial” actions.