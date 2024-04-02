TMC confident of defeating BJP in Jalpaiguri; parties mum on Kamtapur statehood issue

Highlighting the migration of local youths to other states in pursuit of jobs, the BJP MP accused the TMC government of neglecting the matter by failing to establish industrial units in the region.

"It's disheartening to witness that our youth are compelled to seek livelihoods elsewhere due to the lack of jobs. Despite the potential for industrial growth, the TMC government has not made any effort to address this issue," he lamented.

Regarding the longstanding demand for a separate Kamtapur or Greater Cooch Behar state, the BJP leader acknowledged the grievances of the people of north Bengal.

"It's undeniable that the state government has overlooked the interests of north Bengal people. While the Centre is reviewing the demand for recognition of the Kamtapuri language, I refrain from commenting on the demand for a separate state," he said.

Referring to the problems in tea gardens, the outgoing BJP MP said, "The issues will be addressed."

His opponent, TMC's Nirmal Chandra Roy, a first-time MLA from Dhupguri who won the by-poll a few months ago, blamed the BJP MP for failing to live up to the expectations of the people.

"People are disgusted with the current MP. He did nothing for the development of the constituency. People have realised that only Mamata Banerjee can deliver," he said.

"I keep telling the people of tea gardens that the central government has done nothing for them and they should not repeat the mistake of voting for them again," the TMC nominee said, referring to the alleged withholding of the MGNREGA and government housing scheme funds by the Centre.

Expressing full confidence in his electoral prospects, the history professor affirmed his belief in securing victory.

Additionally, he emphasised on his preparedness by identifying key areas requiring attention for the holistic development of the constituency.

"I do not see any challenge because it is a bigger area. I will work on the overall development of Jalpaiguri," he said, mentioning his special plans for the Rajbangshi community there.