Undeclared emergency in country; BJP destroying every democratic and independent institution: Sharad Pawar

Former union minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday attacked the BJP, RSS and the Prime minister saying that there is an undeclared emergency in India and plan to subvert the constitutions formed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Besides, the independent institutions are also destroyed," he alleged.

Sharad Pawar while campaigning for his party candidate Amar Kale for Wardha Lok Sabha said the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a very important election to safeguard and protect the interest of the 140 crore people of India to whom the constitution has given them rights. He said that they are witnessing that the people who are in power are using the given power like an undeclared emergency.

Sharad Pawar said that they have to defeat the BJP-RSS ideology that is subverting the Indian constitutions created by Dr BR Ambedkar. “We have to protect the interests of all sections of the people including minorities. The people who are in power are misusing them to target and harass the opposition. The dissent voice has been suppressed. Jharkhand chief minister who expressed the different opinion that was against the people who were ruling the center was arrested. The Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal always supported the center government decisions, despite that Modi did not like Kejriwal’s political thought so he was put behind the bar. His three cabinet colleagues were also jailed," he said.

"West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s people were also jailed by the people who are in the government at the center. The principal Opposition party – congress party's bank accounts were frozen. We have never seen such an unprecedented situation in the country therefore this is nothing but undeclared emergency,” the 84 years old Pawar alleged.