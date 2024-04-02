UP CM interacts with intelligentsia to garner support for Pilibhit, Badaun, Bareilly candidates

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Pilibhit, Bareilly and Budaun to campaign for the BJP candidates of the ensuing polls on Tuesday. While Yogi cabinet minister Jitin Prasada is the BJP candidate in Pilibhit, Durvijay Singh is in Budaun, and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar in Bareilly.

In fact, on all the tree seats of Rohilkhand, the party has changed the candidates. While Jitin Prasada has replaced sitting BJP MP Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit, Surviaya Singh has been preferred to Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of Swami prasad Maurya, in Badaun and in Bareilly the veteran sitting BJP MP and former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has been replaced by Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar.

Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering of intellectuals in all three constituencies to seek vote and support for the three party candidates. Besides that, party candidate Rajveer Singh, son of former CM late Kalyan Singh, from Aonla. Seeking support for Jitin Prasada in Pilibhit, the CM laid stress on the efforts to harmonize heritage with development initiatives.

“Initiatives such as the establishment of medical colleges, construction of roads and bridges in Pilibhit are being actively pursued to integrate the region with the broader developmental agenda. The government is promoting Pilibhit as a prime destination for eco-tourism,” Yogi added.

In Pilibhit, he assured the gathering of the efforts being made in order to minimize the man-animal conflict by erecting electric fencing around farm land situated in the middle of the forests. Moreover, he also informed the audience about the compensation moves for farmers affected by wildlife conflicts by integrating the loss of lives with the disaster category.

In Badaun, where the Samajwadi party has fielded Shivpal Yadav, CM Yogi accused the SP-Congress alliance of tarnishing the state's reputation and inciting chaos and anarchy during their previous regimes. “Their tenure was marked by bomb explosions, present dispensation is committed to organize peaceful Kanwar Yatras,” he added.