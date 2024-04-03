AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, meets Sunita Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday and said it was not the time to celebrate but fight hoping that other jailed party leaders will also come out soon.

After his release, Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence where he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

In a video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh is seen touching the feet of Sunita Kejriwal when he met her.

Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison here since October 13, 2023.

He came out at 8.11 pm through the gate number three.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad".

Wearing white kurta-pajama with brown-colour jacket, the Rajya Sabha member walked out of the jail and was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

The rose petals were also showered on him by party workers.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release.

Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

"Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders have been put behind bars and I am fully confident that 'ye jail ke taale tutenge hamare sare neta chutenge (The locks of jail will break and all our leaders will come out).

"I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, but fight," Singh said while addressing party supporters outside the jail.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail.