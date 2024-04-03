Amid rift, Gujarat BJP rules out change of candidates

AHMEDABAD: Though the BJP faced dissidence over selection of candidates in at least six Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the saffron party has made it clear that no nominee from any of the 26 constituencies in the state will be replaced, party leaders said.

“Should you harbour any reservations against any candidate, set them aside and cast your vote for the BJP in the name of Prime Minister Modi,” Gujarat BJP president CR Patil said on Monday night while addressing a meeting in Surat. From Valsad to Sabarkantha, concerns have been raised by BJP members over the candidates fielded. The demand for replacement of candidates was louder in Sabarkantha, Junagadh, Amreli, and Valsad.

“Despite objections over candidates, such as Purushottam Rupala from Rajkot, Shobhana Baraiya from Sabarkantha and Dhaval Patel from Valsad, the BJP top leadership has said party candidates in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be retained,” a party leader said, requesting anonymity.

Patil said, “Give one vote to whoever is the candidate of the BJP. Get a vote from your family and friends as well. If your buddy tells you that he doesn’t like the BJP candidate, convince him that you have to vote for Prime Minister Modi. If the candidate doesn’t work, let me know. I will say to Prime Minister Modi.”