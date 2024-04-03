Bihar's ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi to skip LS campaign after cancer diagnosis

PATNA: Forner Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago, and would not take part in the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Modi, 72, was named by the BJP as one of its star campaigners for the state and a member of its election manifesto committee.

"I have been battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to inform people about it. I will not be able to do anything for the Lok Sabha elections," he posted on X.

"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he added.