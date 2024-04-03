BJP’s social engineering mantra: Pros for polls to ‘represent rich diversity’

NEW DELHI: The BJP has said it has fielded Lok Sabha candidates from diverse fields in line with “India’s diversity” and the party’s mantra of ‘social engineering’. A senior party leader said the party has tried to accommodate around 20 per cent candidates who come from diverse professional backgrounds out of the 411 candidates fielded so far.

Most party candidates are from various professional backgrounds such as doctors, technocrats, diplomats, IPS & IAS officers, singers, lawyers, ex-governors, actor and acclaimed social activists and academics.