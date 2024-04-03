Nation

Boxer Vijender Singh jumps from Congress to BJP ahead of LS polls

Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket.
Boxer and former Congress leader Vijender Singh joins BJP in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde in Delhi on Wednesday.
PTI

NEW DELHI: Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP here on Wednesday.

His name was doing the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini has been fielded again by the BJP.

Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

