C-295 aircraft order could increase to over 100 units, says Spanish Ambassador

NEW DELHI: The second C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space, which is expected to be delivered shortly, is a part of Spain’s commitment to deliver 56 such aircraft to the Indian Air Force, after a deal worth Rs 21,935 crore was signed.

Spain’s Ambassador to India, Jose Maria Ridao, in an exclusive interaction with this newspaper said that this order could be increased upto 100 units or more.

"We are happy to collaborate with India on this project and as you may recall that the first aircraft was delivered in September last year. The first 16 will be built in Seville and the remaining 40 in Vadodara. However, I am optimistic that this order will increase upto 100 units or more,’’ Ambassador Ridao told this newspaper.

These aircrafts will replace IAF’s ageing Avro-748 fleet.

Spain is also pitching for an order of submarines and has invited Indian naval officials to Spain. It may be recalled that in July 2023, Spanish company Navantia and engineering major Larsen and Tubro signed a teaming agreement for submitting techno-commercial bid for the Indian Navy’s P75 submarine programme.

"The Indian navy officials, when they visit Spain, can see for themselves the technological advancement of the submarines,’’ said Ambassador Ridao.

Project 75 requires the Indian bidder to tie up with a foreign collaborator and execute the delivery of six conventional submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) while achieving targeted indigenous content. Expected to be valued at Euro 4.8 billion (Rs 43,000 crore), this will be amongst India’s largest defence projects.