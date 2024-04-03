Centre asks states to prepare for heatwave during poll campaign

NEW DELHI: The center has directed states to draw up a plan to deal with an expected heatwave across the country.
A review on Wednesday by the center and the states focused on giving relief to people from the scorching sun during the grueling Lok Sabha campaign in the wake of big public rallies planned by political parties.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting to review public health preparedness for managing heat-related illness, said it is essential to take timely action as soon as IMD alerts are received in states.
"It is also known that the general election 2024 is at its doorstep in which wide public participation is expected, and without public participation, this great event will not be complete. While ensuring public participation in this, it is the responsibility of all of us to take care of health," Mandaviya, who is contesting elections from Gujarat's Porbandar, said.
He said keeping in mind the April-June general elections, the review meeting with all the stakeholders was called, and instructions were given to the ministry to take appropriate action immediately in coordination with the states.
The review meeting was called following the alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over more than average heat wave days for most parts of India this summer.
“Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heat waves is necessary as effective address leads to effective management,” he said.
“Timely, advanced, and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," he said.
Highlighting the lack of accurate data from the ground, Mandaviya noted the importance of creating a central database with the inputs from states to share field-level data on heat waves, including on deaths and cases, so that a realistic assessment of the situation can be made.
He stressed taking special care of children and older people at home.
Since the beginning of April, temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of the country, due to which the risk of heat stroke has increased, Mandaviya said.
The health minister also said that in case of symptoms of heat stroke, one should go to the nearest community health centre, Ayushman Mandir, or consult a doctor in the district hospital.
"Taking proper care of everyone's health through the above means, we will celebrate this great festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and wide public participation," he added.
The ministry also issued detailed public health awareness guidelines on the heat wave, especially for children and workers.
Keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind and the ongoing IPL match, the guidelines cautioned people about outdoor/indoor crowded situations. The advisory said that outdoor mass gatherings and sports events increase the risk of acute heat-related illnesses (HRI) even without active heat wave alerts in the area.
“Physical exertion, direct sun exposure, overcrowding, and difficult access to water, food, and shade may worsen health in vulnerable groups. Attendees should stay hydrated and cool, be aware of HRI (Heat-Related Illness) signs and symptoms, and seek medical care,” it added.
As per the guidelines, anyone can suffer from heat stress and HRIs, but some people are at greater risk, and these include infants and young children, people working outdoors, pregnant women, people who have a mental illness, physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure. Travelers from colder climates to hot climates should allow one week for their bodies to acclimatize to heat.
This vulnerable group was asked to avoid overexertion and to drink plenty of water.
The guidelines also said that people should avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm; avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon, not go out barefoot; and avoid cooking during peak summer hours.
“Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with a large amount of sugar- as these lead to loss of more body fluid or may cause stomach cramps; avoid high-protein food and don’t eat stale food and not leave children or pets in a parked vehicle. The temperature inside a vehicle could get dangerous,” the guidelines added.
The ministry had earlier also issued an advisory on heat waves to all the states on February 29 and shared an action plan prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control for the states and Do's and Don'ts for the general public.
Mandaviya said state health departments have been asked to ensure the training of doctors in rapid assessment of suspected heat stroke cases and standard treatment protocols, along with providing sufficient drinking water, general cooling appliances at all health facilities, and availability of heatstroke rooms with emergency cooling.
States were also advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, Ice-packs, ORS, drinking water, as well as IEC activity for the public.