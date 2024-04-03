Centre asks states to prepare for heatwave during poll campaign

NEW DELHI: The center has directed states to draw up a plan to deal with an expected heatwave across the country.

A review on Wednesday by the center and the states focused on giving relief to people from the scorching sun during the grueling Lok Sabha campaign in the wake of big public rallies planned by political parties.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting to review public health preparedness for managing heat-related illness, said it is essential to take timely action as soon as IMD alerts are received in states.

"It is also known that the general election 2024 is at its doorstep in which wide public participation is expected, and without public participation, this great event will not be complete. While ensuring public participation in this, it is the responsibility of all of us to take care of health," Mandaviya, who is contesting elections from Gujarat's Porbandar, said.

He said keeping in mind the April-June general elections, the review meeting with all the stakeholders was called, and instructions were given to the ministry to take appropriate action immediately in coordination with the states.

The review meeting was called following the alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over more than average heat wave days for most parts of India this summer.

“Continuous efforts towards generating awareness for people for better management of heat waves is necessary as effective address leads to effective management,” he said.

“Timely, advanced, and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," he said.

Highlighting the lack of accurate data from the ground, Mandaviya noted the importance of creating a central database with the inputs from states to share field-level data on heat waves, including on deaths and cases, so that a realistic assessment of the situation can be made.

He stressed taking special care of children and older people at home.