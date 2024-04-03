Chhattisgarh to witness bipolar battle

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is set to witness a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress across the 11 Lok Sabha polls to be held in three-phase polling.

With its slogan ‘Hum Ne Banaya Hai, Hum Hi Sawarenge’ (we have created the state and we will nurture it), the ruling BJP is hopeful of striking a chord with the voters.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has consistently increased its vote share and trounced the Congress winning ten out of the 11 seats from 1998 barring the 2019 polls when it won from nine constituencies.

Taking the credit for a separate Chhattisgarh, the party kept underlining that since the state was created by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government in November 2000, the onus of its development now lies with the BJP.

Notably, while the saffron party ruled the state for 15 years, the Congress helmed the government for eight years.

Though the Congress may not have won beyond two seats in the Lok Sabha polls but the difference of vote percent secured by it and the arch rival BJP doesn’t appear too significant.

In 2014 polls, the share of BJP vote per cent was 49.7 while that of the Congress 39.1 per cent. The next election in 2019 again witnessed a difference of 10 percent between the two national parties with the BJP at (50.7) and Congress (40.9).